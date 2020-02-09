Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) chairman Matt Schlapp said he would “actually be afraid for [Mitt Romney’s] physical safety” if the Republican senator from Utah was allowed to attend the convention this year.

In a wide-ranging interview with Greta Van Susteren for Full Court Press, Schlapp was asked about CPAC’s decision to ban Romney from the event after voting in favor of witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. This announcement from CPAC came before Romney took the next step by crossing party lines and voting to remove Trump from office for abuse of power.

Schlapp’s thoughts on that subject:

“We won’t credential him as a conservative. I suppose if he wants to come as a non-conservative and debate an issue with us, maybe in the future we would have him come. This year, I’d actually be afraid for his physical safety, people are so mad at him. The biggest problem we have with Mitt Romney is not that he’s just an individual following his political course. It’s the fact that he’s lied so continuously to conservatives. He’s a ‘use-em-and-lose-em’ kind of guy. When he needed a conservative like Donald Trump to endorse him in his Senate primary last time, he wanted him in. But then, when he gets the Senate job, he wants to distance himself from Trump. He’s a use ’em and lose ’em kind of guy.”

Schlapp also claimed Romney “didn’t want to have anything to do with us” since 2012, when Romney appeared at the convention and touted himself as an “severely conservative.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]