Angela Stanton King, a former congressional candidate and speaker at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), promoted the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory on Sunday afternoon.

“Let’s address it. So we know in this election, there were some things going on in regards to the conspiracy theories with Q, right?” King stated. “And I think, me as a person, before I ever got into the conservative movement — I’ve always been an advocate even if it’s for abused children or it’s for those people that are incarcerated.”

“So I think that any allegations coming forward in regards to any type of abuse when it comes to children deserves to be investigated, it deserves to be made aware of,” she continued.

The crowd then broke out in applause for King.

“You know, once we find out, you know, whether this is true or not, then we can move on, but we at least have to be able to address it,” King concluded.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, who has covered the far-right movement dating back to its early days and is writing a book about QAnon for HarperCollins, explains QAnon as a baseless conspiracy theory claiming Democrats are running secret child pedophilia rings.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

