Tuesday’s reports that Attorney General William Barr was considering resigning over interference from President Donald Trump have largely been received with a heavy dose of cynicism by political insiders. But ABC News Chief Legal Analyst, and Mediaite founder, Dan Abrams, provided a more nuanced take on the current dynamic currently at play.

Barr made news last week when he said in an interview with ABC’s Pierre Denard that Trump’s tweets “make his job impossible,” and yet, as anchor George Stephanopoulos noted, Trump’s justice-related Tweets continued unabated, before asking “Barr still in the job so raises the question how much of this is real and how much is posturing?”

“I think it’s real posturing,” Abrams replied, clarifying that in his opinion, Barr means it and is “trying to make a point.”

“Look, this is personal now to Barr. This is embarrassing for Barr. He’s the one who has to report back to everyone who works at the department of justice, and I think that for him as a result, this isn’t some broad matter of right and wrong and the rule of law. This is about the fact that in effect you are disrespecting me.”

Abrams then noted that if Barr was to resign, we’d most likely see an acting Attorney General who would not get confirmed by Senate in an election year and we’d see someone “who is willing to play ball to some degree with the president and so you may see someone who is even more politicized than what we’ve seen from Bill Barr.”

