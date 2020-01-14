Nearly one full day after Fred Claus star Vince Vaughn shook hands with President Donald Trump at the BCS National Championship game, The Five’s Dana Perino was still talking about the moment as an example of how “outrage, it always comes from the left”—without actually naming a single person on the left who has publicly expressed outrage.

Tuesday began with Fox & Friends kicking off the outrage-over-the-supposed-outrage fest, as host Steve Doocy suggested that the country was on the brink of “civil war” because of liberal anger that Vaughn and Trump shook hands and had a short conversation. As proof of the left-wing outcry, Fox cited a satirical tweet from a Washington Examiner writer.

Later in the day, Fox News guest pundit Jamie Weinstein patiently explained that, in reality, no one of note was actually upset by the Vaughn-Trump moment.

But that didn’t stop The Five from dredging up the story once more, and for Perino to try to use the manufactured claim as a cudgel against liberals.

“Outrage, it always comes from the left,” Perino said, making a claim that she herself would disprove minutes later. “I don’t think it comes from the right, if anyone can point that out to me.”

Co-host Juan Williams, however, wasn’t having it, over this ginned-up storyline.

“This whole segment is about, the left hates Donald Trump so much,” he noted, “but I don’t think it’s good to suggest that the left is speaking out. Who is freaking out?”

“Oh it’s on Twitter,” Perino quickly responded, again without naming a single person on the left.

“Twitter, Dana?! When you say ‘Oh, Twitter is nothing’?” Williams shot back.

“I have to say remember when Chris Christie hugged President [Barack] Obama after Hurricane Sandy? The right…” Perino noted, contradicting her bold claim from moments earlier by citing Christie’s highly controversial move that outraged conservatives and, according to some Republicans, cost Mitt Romney the 2012 election.

“But you can’t name five people on the left who are upset about this!” Williams pointed out.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

