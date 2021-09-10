Dana Perino Suggests Biden Made Vaccine Mandate Announcement Partly to Help Gavin Newsom

Fox News’ Dana Perino suggested on The Five Friday that part of the reason President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates was to help California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom is facing a recall election next week, and right now the leading challenger to replace him — if the recall succeeds — is Republican talk radio host Larry Elder. As of this posting the most recent polls show Newsom with a double-digit lead.

Perino told her co-hosts she has a theory that the Biden administration “wanted to try to change the subject from Afghanistan” with the announcement, but also: “I think they did this for Gavin Newsom.”

The Democrats in California really wanted this. What happened in the first hour after the speech? The L.A County school district mandated that any student in that school district that is eligible for a vaccine must get the vaccine… You want turnout? You want Newsom to look like he’s got an ally in the White House? I think it would be interesting to ever find out.

Before Perino shared her theory, Jesse Watters brought up the president’s comments Thursday about protecting vaccinated workers from unvaccinated workers.

He said “that makes no sense” and Perino remarked, “I just wrote down how incoherent that was.”

“I understand what they mean in terms of breakthrough cases,” Perino continued, “but if you just look at the numbers — you have to look at the numbers.”

There have been breakthrough cases, but the vaccines overwhelmingly give strong protection against serious illness and hospitalization. Dr. Ashish Jha took to Twitter Friday to lay out in stark terms why vaccinated people should care about the millions of people who are still unvaccinated.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

