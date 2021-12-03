A guest on Newsmax claimed that faking a hate crime that is meant to cast aspersions on a group of people is in fact worse than an actual hate crime.

The prosecution rested in the case of Jussie Smollett on Thursday. Two brothers, who are Black, testified that Smollett recruited them to pretend to be supporters of then-President Donald Trump and carry out a fake hate crime against him in 2019. According to their testimony, the actor was hoping to get favorable media attention, which he did until serious questions were raised about the possibility that the attack was actually a hoax.

Smollett’s defense team is arguing that one of the so-called assailants is an angry former lover of the actor’s.

David Harris Jr. appeared on The Balance with Eric Bolling to discuss the case and made a curious remark, to say the least:

I don’t think there’s anything that any American could despise more than a hate crime, a hate crime against somebody racially, a hate crime against somebody for their sexuality or their gender. The only thing worse than a hate crime is faking a hate crime and then trying to demonize a whole section of the country, a whole group of Americans like myself that support Donald J. Trump.

Harris went on to say he didn’t believe the arguments presented by the defense.

“I don’t think there was any gay quarrel in this whole thing,” he said. “He went on national television, lied, and cried about this entire ordeal. They’re throwing anything that the wall hoping something sticks so that he doesn’t get his butt thrown in jail. And I hope that not only him, but every single other politician and pundit – Kamala Harris is in there as well. Well, there’s got to be some transcripts. some text messages where she was standing up for Jussie. They all need to be held accountable. that’s what the American people should see.”

Shortly after the incident in 2019, the vice president called it an “attempted modern-day lynching.”

