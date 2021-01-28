Gun control activist—and Marjorie Taylor Greene foil—David Hogg appeared on CNN’s New Day Thursday morning to address a recent video that has emerged of the newly elected and QAnon-believing House Representative harassing him outside the Capitol building long before her election to Congress.

Taylor Greene has come under significant political scrutiny, not just from Democrats (one of whom has called for her expulsion from Congress). Many of her past social media postings have come to light that suggested various Democratic leaders’ execution. Even Kevin McCarthy was forced to comment on Taylor Greene’s past and current behavior, as his spokesperson revealed that the House Minority Leader would “have a talk with her.”

Alisyn Camerota noted to Hogg that, “at the time she was chasing after him in the viral video, heckling you,” she was not an elected leader. Since winning a house seat, however, “she has just been assigned a plum assignment to be on the education, the house education and labor committee.”

“What is your message to leader Kevin McCarthy about whether or not that woman is equipped to have a committee position like that?” Camerota asked.

“My message to Kevin McCarthy is: take all of her committee assignments away, along with that also, don’t support her when she runs for re-election again, and try to get her primaries,” Hogg replied.

“If you say, this is not your party, actually call it out and hold her accountable because Republicans always act as if they’re the party of decency and respect.” he continued. “But would the party of decency and respect question whether or not school shootings happened?”

“Would they harass the survivors of these shootings for having different opinions? I don’t think so. And Kevin McCarthy doesn’t think so either, he added. “He needs to stand up and do something about this congresswoman.”

Watch above via CNN.

