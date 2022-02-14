Gun control activist David Hogg, who survived the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, called on President Joe Biden to take action on guns on what is the fourth anniversary of the shooting, which killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

On CNN’s New Day on Monday, a soundbite played of Biden in February 2020, then a presidential candidate, promising to go after gun manufacturers.

“I’m the only guy that’s beaten the gun manufacturers. I’m the only guy that’s beaten the NRA nationally and I did it twice,” said Biden during a CNN town hall. “And gun manufacturers, I’m coming for you. Period.”

“He hasn’t come for them, David,” said co-host Brianna Keilar. “What’s your reaction?”

“I’m disappointed. And frankly, if I could say one thing to the president, it’s that we need you to go out and act right now before the next Parkland happens,” said Hogg. “Because there are things that you can do right now to help prevent it that you have not done. We need you make good on your promises because kids are dying.”

Hogg did not specify what Biden can do to prevent school shootings.

Since the Parkland school shooting, the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, pleaded guilty in October to 17 murder charges and 17 attempted murder charges. He has not yet been sentenced. Cruz could face the death penalty, a decision that will be made by a jury.

Watch above, via CNN.

