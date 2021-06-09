Cicadas are everywhere, annoying everyone, and reporters are no exception.

CNN’s Manu Raju recently had a run-in with a cicada, and on Tuesday night the White House press charter plane for the president’s trip abroad was delayed by cicadas.

Fox 5 DC reporter Evan Lambert handled a cicada like a pro at the end of a report about D.C. hospitals requiring employees to get the covid-19 vaccine.

As Lambert was live on air talking about a similar requirement causing protests in another state, a cicada zoomed right at Lambert, taking him by surprise, but he quickly recovered and continued on.

The segment wrapped with the anchor remarking, “Great cicada dodge there.”

Lambert later took to Twitter to say, “Can you retire at 32? Asking for a friend… And not the one who so rudely gave me a heart attack on live TV. Cicada anxiety is real ya’ll!”

Can you retire at 32? Asking for a friend… And not the one who so rudely gave me a heart attack on live TV. Cicada anxiety is real ya'll! pic.twitter.com/cG5HbfJCpY — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) June 9, 2021

You can watch the moment above, via Fox 5 DC.

