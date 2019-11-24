Democratic Sen. Chris Coons appeared on MSNBC to blast his Republican colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham for launching an investigation into Joe Biden and his family.

Coons, who sits on the Judiciary Committee that Graham chairs, told Ayman Mohyeldin on Kasie DC Sunday that he blamed President Donald Trump putting pressure on Graham to call an investigation into Biden.

“I think he will come to regret this decision,” Coons said. “I know that he’s under enormous pressure from the Trump White House. He’s up for re-election. He’s facing a primary, but that doesn’t justify abandoning a decades old friendship and commitment to the truth. These are groundless allegations.”

“Every journalistic outlet that’s looked into it has said there’s nothing there, and for Lindsey Graham to do Trump’s dirty work and to create this fig leaf, this red herring of an investigation into Joe Biden and his son I think is going to tear apart the Judiciary Committee even further,” he continued.

After playing an old video of Graham praising his friendship with Biden, Mohyeldin asked “what do you make of his transformation over the past few years when it comes to his relationship with President Trump?”

“This choice to betray a decades old friendship and a clear-eyed view of the truth I think is a really disappointing demonstration of just how much Senator Graham’s close relationship with President Trump has affected the core of who he is and his judgment,” Coons said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]