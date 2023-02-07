Democrat Harold Ford Hits Biden for Pitting ‘Companies Against People’ in SOTU Speech: ‘Big Pharma Was Good To Us’

Fox News pundit and former Democratic Rep. Harold Ford said he was not a fan of how President Joe Biden spoke about corporations during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Biden delivered a lengthy speech that ran the gamut of hot-button issues facing the country.

Moments after Biden concluded his speech, the network began its post-speech coverage led by Bret Baier.

“Harold, we talked about polls right before the midterms and they didn’t turn out how Republicans thought they were going to, with Democrats outperforming where they were,” Baier stated. “And that has emboldened this president and this White House.”

Ford first complimented the president’s energy, noting the many interactions and handshakes Biden had after the speech.

“Look, we talked about his energy,” Ford said. “He’s 80 years old. It took him 30 minutes to get out of the chamber and he could’ve stayed another 30 minutes had they not gaveled the thing down.”

He then criticized Biden after the president called out companies who aren’t paying their “fair share” in taxes.

“I don’t like when American presidents pit U.S. companies against people,” Ford said. “I know what the president’s trying to get at. But we need a fair tax system, but Pharma was good to us during Covid. Big oil is important to us as we now find ourselves in a war in Ukraine. So, I think that “us versus them” thing is not necessarily the thing to do. But we need a fair tax code.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government made deals with various pharmaceutical companies totaling billions of dollars to help develop vaccines for the coronavirus. Now those companies are raising prices of the vaccine by as much as 4,000% from its manufacturing cost.

Watch above via Fox News.

