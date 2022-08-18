Democrat on MSNBC Compares DeSantis and Abbott CRT Legislation to ‘What Happened in Nazi Germany’

A Democratic lawmaker on MSNBC compared banning critical race theory in schools to Nazi Germany.

CRT maintains that U.S. institutions, as opposed to individuals, are systemically racist. According to UCLA Law, “[contrary] to the traditional notion that racial subordination represents a deviation from the liberal legal ideal, [CRT] recasts the role of law as historically central to and complicit in upholding racial hierarchy as well as hierarchies of gender, class, and sexual orientation, among other others.”

During a segment on Wednesday’s The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle about teacher shortages in Florida and Texas, Texas Democratic State Sen. Roland Gutierrez voiced concern over teachers not returning to the classroom due to state legislative issues.

He cited a “survey in Texas where 70 percent of the teachers in Texas were actually thinking that they wouldn’t come back to teaching over the next several years because of a lot of the issues that are happening in the legislative process.”

Gutierrez went on to blast what he called “a weak, watered-down CRT bill, in a special session, because [Texas Gov. Greg] Abbott said we have to do something about CRT.” Texas went on to enact anti-CRT legislation last year.

Gutierrez compared the outrage over CRT to how society devolved in Nazi Germany.

These aren’t problems. But this is how bad things begin. And it’s how bad things may have begun historically. It is how — it’s what happened in Nazi Germany. They began to burn books, they began to tell people how to think. That is what’s happening with people like Rick DeSantis [sic], people like Greg Abbott. People need to wake up. There is certainly a woke problem. But it’s the fact that people need to wake up as to what’s happening with these two leaders in this country.

