Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) slammed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Tuesday over the latter tweeting an anime clip of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Twitter has since flagged the tweet.

“First of all, he has no business being in Congress,” said Schiff on The View. “He should have never been elected. He doesn’t belong there.”

“And, you know, sadly – sadly the Republican conference is now characterized by numerous kooks and dangerous cranks of which he is one,” he continued. “And if you consider who the leadership of that conference is, they’re talking today about removing from committees Republicans who voted for a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Their sin was voting for a bipartisan bill to rebuild our roads and bridges and highways.”

“That would benefit a lot of their voters,” remarked co-host Joy Behar.

“It will benefit a lot of their constituents,” said Schiff. “And why? Why’s that such an offense? Because it contradicts their strategy of making [President] Joe Biden a failure.”

Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday:

The GOP leadership is bracing for rank-and-file lawmakers to attempt to strip committee assignments from the 13 Republican lawmakers who voted for the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Several of these lawmakers are also ranking members — top Republicans on committees — and those could be at risk, too. A number of GOP lawmakers were upset by the fact that several of their Republican colleagues voted early for the infrastructure package, helping Democrats cross the majority threshold on a key piece of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda and undermining their party strategy.

Watch above, via ABC.

