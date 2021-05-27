Dennis Quaid and Meghan McCain Wax Poetic About Ronald Reagan on The View: ‘He Was a Unifier in So Many Ways’

Meghan McCain and The View guest Dennis Quaid gushed over Ronald Reagan on Thursday — claiming he was an American “unifier.”

Quaid is set to portray Reagan in an upcoming biopic, and told The View hosts about his experience playing his “favorite president of the 20th century.”

“You’ve said he’s one of your favorite presidents — he’s one of my favorite presidents too,” McCain said of Reagan. “What drew you to him and how does this movie look at his life, and was it difficult to play, I mean, such an icon, someone who is just beloved and really respected in a way, you know, that is iconic.”

Quaid said that he voted for Reagan during the 1980 presidential election — revealing that his “rebel” roommate kicked him “out of the hippies” when he discovered the actor’s political alliance.

“I heard Whoopi [Goldberg] say that he inspired a generation of Republicans. There were a lot of what they used to call Reagan Democrats who voted for him,” said Quaid, adding, “And he was a unifier in so many ways, of this country. He brought us back from — we were going down a road that was America was going downhill and he made us feel good about being Americans again.”

McCain then introduced a clip from the upcoming film Reagan, showing a scene of the then gubernatorial candidate canvasing the neighborhood.

“Now I’m embarrassed, I forgot your name,” says a woman greeting the Reagans as they go door-to-door in her neighborhood.

“Do his initials help — R.R.?” Penelope Ann Miller says as Nancy Reagan.

“Honey, Roy Rogers is here!” the woman shouts into her house. “And he’s running for governor!”

Quaid made headlines last year when Politico reported that the Trump administration recruited the actor, among other stars, to partake in an ad campaign meant to “defeat despair” about Covid-19.

