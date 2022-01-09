DeSantis Says Biden Admin Looks for ‘Scapegoats’ and Feuds With Florida and Texas to ‘Divert Attention From Their Failure’ Handling Covid

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sharply criticized President Joe Biden‘s handling of the pandemic on Sunday, arguing that the administration tries to fight with Florida and Texas in an effort “to divert attention from their failure.”

Fox News’ Mark Levin interviewed the governor, asking if he ever thought a pandemic “would be politicized the way that Washington has politicized it,” and commending DeSantis for making monoclonal antibody treatment accessible.

“As a footnote, I was in Florida — my family was in Florida,” Levin said. “I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I got the booster, then I got the virus. And we looked up on the internet, and there was a center 20 miles away where we could go to get the monoclonal antibody therapy.”

DeSantis has recently rebuked the Biden administration for not sending weekly additional doses of monoclonal antibody therapy to Florida.

Officials in Florida have also criticized the Biden administration for suspending shipments of antibody treatments. According to the Tampa Bay Times, it is unclear whether shipments to Florida were ever paused and the federal government has since resumed shipments to all states as they would have previously.

During the interview, DeSantis rejected the notion that Florida is using too much antibody therapy.

“Most of these other governors and the people like [Dr. Anthony] Fauci and the federal leadership, they basically say, ‘Get a shot, wear a mask’ and they never talk about treatment,” DeSantis said. “And we’ve really embraced treatment because that’s just the reality of what we’re facing.”

Being “hostile” to people who embrace treatment options, DeSantis said, “shows so much of this is about a political agenda.”

DeSantis later added that he thinks when people look back on how the pandemic was handled, “there will be a whole host of cardinal sins.”

“Chief would be school closures,” DeSantis said before listing extended lockdowns and not focusing enough on treatments for Covid early on.

“Fauci and people are absolutely to blame for this,” DeSantis said. “And so once we did get these treatments online through the private sector, to ignore them and to put all your eggs in one basket was a fundamental mistake.”

DeSantis then pivoted to directly attack Biden for not ramping up Florida’s supply of antibody treatments.

“I think that they just have tunnel vision in terms of how they want to handle this. It hasn’t worked obviously,” DeSantis said. “Remember he demagogued Donald Trump during the campaign, saying Trump was to blame for Covid even though China was to blame for Covid.”

The governor noted that one of Biden’s campaign promises was getting a handle on Covid, but Covid cases recently skyrocketed.

“His central promise of his campaign — totally up in smoke,” DeSantis said. “And so I think as a result of that, they try to find scapegoats. And I think trying to fight with Florida or Texas is just one of the things they do to divert attention from their failure.”

