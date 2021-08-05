Did a Hot Mic Pick Up a Loud Morning Joe Burp? We Report, You Decide

Did a hot mic pick up Joe Scarborough audibly belching Thursday morning? Or was Scarborough simply saying “duh” or “dumb” in a guttural manner that sounded particularly burpy?

The curious moment came while Willie Geist was delivering a news update on school districts in Florida that are reportedly flouting Governor Ron DeSantis’s executive decision against mask mandates as Covid-19 infections spike in the state.

As Geist says “That challenges the governor’s order that threatens to remove funds from schools if they mandate students wear face-covering,” viewers can hear two sounds that clearly sound like unscripted belches (as most belches are) but they could be Scarborough saying “duh” or “dumb.” Geist paused for a moment, appearing to be caught off guard by the strange sound. So, was it a burp?

We think so, and a cursory search on Twitter reveals that accidental burps have been noticed before by Morning Joe’s loyal viewers. Just a month ago, someone named “DearAuntCrabby” (who apparently calls bullshit), noted a similar instance:

Dear @morningmika and @JoeNBC your mics are very hot. Every deep breath, sigh, and burp (you Joe) can be heard. — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) July 8, 2021

The research team at Mediaite’s Global Headquarters has been analyzing this clip for minutes and has determined that while it is unclear what that sound was, exactly, it was worth crowdsourcing.

Maybe Scarborough was simply saying “duh” and an accidental burp came out as well? Either way, it happens. Who among us hasn’t had an embarrassing moment come from our GI tract? Thankfully, the vast majority of us aren’t on television for the nation to see these moments.

Oh, and Mika Brzezinksi was off today celebrating her brother Mark Brzezinksi’s recent nomination to become Ambassador to Poland. And since she was off today, allow me to fill in her likely response.

Sigh.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com