Oliver Stone, the Oscar-winning Born on the Fourth of July director, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to be the godfather of his adult daughter during an interview for Stone’s ongoing Showtime docuseries on the Kremlin leader.

The bizarre proposal came about after Putin noted that he has godfathered “several” children, to which Stone followed up by asking, “Wow. Is it like a hundred or three hundred?”

While Putin insisted he has “just a few” godchildren, Stone asked, “Otherwise I would ask you to be the godfather for my daughter.”

The Russian president replied by noting he only godfathers Russian Orthodox Christians.

“Ok, we’ll make her that,” Stone said of his 22-year-old daughter. “As long as she stands in church, right?”

Putin seemingly did not agree to the request, adding that Stone would “have to ask her.”

A transcript of the June 19 interview was made available by the Kremlin on Friday.

The interview will air on Stone’s The Putin Interviews Showtime series, which has been heavily promoted by the Kremlin and appears to align with pro-Russian propaganda.

Later in their conversation, Stone praised an anti-gay Russian law that aims to curb “homosexual propaganda” for minors, saying, “It seems like maybe that’s a sensible law.”

