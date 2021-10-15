CNN host Jake Tapper grilled White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday over White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain endorsing a tweet by a former senior Obama economic adviser stating that current economic problems are “high class problems.”

Jason Furman, who served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama, tweeted on Wednesday, “Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem.”

Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem. — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) October 14, 2021

Klain retweeted Furman and added, “This,” followed by two down-pointed finger emojis.

“Inflation is skyrocketing, as I don’t need to tell you. The prices for home heating costs, cars, groceries, furniture, rent, gasoline are hitting Americans right in the wallet,” said Tapper during The Lead. “The White House response has been generally to say hey, inflation shows that we’re coming out of the recession, so it’s a good sign.”

“President Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain enthusiastically retreated an economist who said, in part, ‘most of the economic problems, inflation, supply chains, etc…, are high class problems,’” he continued. “Now I get the larger point that when we’re talking about economics, we’re coming out of recession. But doesn’t it seem tone deaf to say that rising prices and empty grocery store shelves are high class problems? Isn’t that a bit dismissive?”

Psaki responded:

Well, that’s not exactly what the tweet said nor the retweet of the original tweet, which is what we’re talking about here. It is true, though, Jake, and economists will tell you this and I know you’ve interviewed some of them as well, that the fact is the unemployment rate is about half what it was a year ago. So a year ago, people were in their homes, 10 percent of people were unemployed. Gas prices were low because nobody was driving. People weren’t buying goods because they didn’t have jobs. Now more people have jobs. More people are buying goods. That’s increasing the demand. That’s a good thing. At the same time, we also know that the supply is low because we’re coming out of the pandemic and because a bunch of manufacturing sectors across the world have shut down because ports haven’t been functioning as they should be. These are all things we’re working through. What people should know is that inflation is going to come down next year. Economists have said that. They’re all projecting that. But we’re working to attack these issues that are impacting the American people every single day. But there’s different issues in different sectors and many of the ones you mentioned.

Watch above, via CNN.

