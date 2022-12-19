Don Lemon Breaks Down in Tears Reporting Death of Colleague Drew Griffin

CNN This Morning co-anchor Don Lemon broke down in tears while reporting the death of CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin.

Griffin died on Saturday at the age of 60 due to cancer.

During CNN This Morning, Lemon was emotional over Griffin’s passing:

We have some very sad news to tell you today. Our colleague and friend and longtime distinguished CNN journalist drew griffin has passed away. Drew was with the investigative unit of CNN based in Atlanta since 2004. His wide-ranging expertise included politics, sports, government and corporate investigations. In 2015 Drew earned a Peabody award for his probe into delays at Veterans Affairs hospitals. He won three national Emmys for his reporting exposing corporate and congressional corruption. Prior to joining CNN, he was an investigative reporter at CBS in Los Angeles for ten years, and we honor — we’re going to honor him a little bit later on this hour. I’m sorry.

“I know This is tough for you. He said he was one of the first people you met at CNN,” said co-host Kaitlan Collins, comforting Lemon.

Lemon took off his glasses and said, “I’m sorry.” He grabbed a tissue and wiped his eyes.

“Drew was such a gifted storyteller,” said Collins.

Other CNN personalities mourned Griffin.

RIP Drew Griffin. Horrible news. https://t.co/wUX9TWCUYY — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 19, 2022

We lost a beloved colleague. Drew Griffin embodied everything that makes a journalist great. He was tenacious, curious, honest, dedicated and kind. He was admired by all of us @cnn. To his wife Margot and their 3 children I am so sorry for your loss. We will always remember him. — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) December 19, 2022

Such sad news about our colleague Drew Griffin. A master of his craft. RIP. https://t.co/yF28AgW4PS — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) December 19, 2022

This is stunningly sad news – Drew was a good man, a tremendous journalist and a huge part of @CNN. My deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/igsI5Wqet9 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 19, 2022

A very sad day here @cnn. Drew was an incredible journalist and lovely person. He will be missed. 💔 Veteran CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin dead at 60 – CNN https://t.co/Ok3dVXIBTM — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) December 19, 2022

