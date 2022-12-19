Don Lemon Breaks Down in Tears Reporting Death of Colleague Drew Griffin

CNN This Morning co-anchor Don Lemon broke down in tears while reporting the death of CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin.
Griffin died on Saturday at the age of 60 due to cancer.
During CNN This Morning, Lemon was emotional over Griffin’s passing:
We have some very sad news to tell you today. Our colleague and friend and longtime distinguished CNN journalist drew griffin has passed away. Drew was with the investigative unit of CNN based in Atlanta since 2004. His wide-ranging expertise included politics, sports, government and corporate investigations.
In 2015 Drew earned a Peabody award for his probe into delays at Veterans Affairs hospitals. He won three national Emmys for his reporting exposing corporate and congressional corruption. Prior to joining CNN, he was an investigative reporter at CBS in Los Angeles for ten years, and we honor — we’re going to honor him a little bit later on this hour. I’m sorry.
“I know This is tough for you. He said he was one of the first people you met at CNN,” said co-host Kaitlan Collins, comforting Lemon.
Lemon took off his glasses and said, “I’m sorry.” He grabbed a tissue and wiped his eyes.
“Drew was such a gifted storyteller,” said Collins.
Other CNN personalities mourned Griffin.
Watch above via CNN.
