Rep. Doug Collins told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo that he is not interested in the suddenly vacant position of Director of National Intelligence, roughly 12 hours after President Donald Trump floated his name as a replacement for suddenly ousted Acting DNI Joe Macguire.

While traveling to Nevada from a Colorado campaign rally, Trump floated Collins to reporters aboard Air Force One, saying that the Trump loyalist is among the candidates in the running to be nominated. The position that has not had a permanent occupant since Dan Coats resigned last August.

Bartiromo opened her segment by noting the news that “President Trump is considering Congressman Doug Collins to become the new Director of National Intelligence,” before adding “what an honor to have this distinction that President Trump would like you to be the new head of the DNI.”

Collins replied “It is humbling. It’s amazing to have the president think that much of you, to mention my name among others to be this position,” before making clear that he had very little interest in the position.

“Let me tell you right now, I know the problems in the intelligence committee. It’s not a job they that would interest me, not one that I would accept,” Collins said before making clear his intentions to fight for a Senate seat in November.

“I’m running in a Senate race in Georgia. They know I’m a supporter of the president. I’m running against a senator that decided to support the president four weeks before the appointment. The seat could be in jeopardy because of the flaws she has. I’m a supporter of this president. I’ll continue to fight for this president. The intelligence community has to get right. I’m sure the president will pick somebody appropriate for the job.”

Watch above via FBN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]