White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on MSNBC that although President Donald Trump’s coronavirus condition “looks good now,” a “reversal” is possible.

During an interview on MSNBC, Thursday, Andrea Mitchell asked Fauci about Trump’s comments on his own health.

“I have to ask you about a lot of the comments that the president has been making about his own health. He has said that he is cured, that the disease just went away, that he now has antibodies, that he could be immune, and that Regeneron is a cure, not a therapeutic,” Mitchell said. “Can you help us sort through this?”

“I know you haven’t examined the president, so you’re not involved in this case, but just in terms of the public health messaging that is coming right now from the administration,” she added.

Fauci responded, “I think, Andrea, if we take one by one the statements you made, I mean obviously I could only give, you know, surmising about that since I have not directly been involved in the president’s care. But first of all, saying that he’s cured now, he certainly looks good and apparently feels good.”

“One of the issues that we all have to be aware, and his physicians are aware of this, that the history of Covid-19 is that you could look and feel like you’re doing reasonably well and after a couple of days you could have a downturn, namely have a reversal,” he explained. “That’s possible.”

“The chances of that happening, I don’t know,” Fauci went on, declaring, “As good as he looks, I don’t think that’s going to happen, but I don’t know. But you have to be heads up that it might happen.”

Trump — who was briefly admitted to the Walter Reed Health Center after testing positive for Covid-19 last week — has made several positive comments about his health since.

On Fox Business, Trump claimed “there is nothing wrong” him and declared, “I don’t think I am contagious at all.”

“I’m back because I’m a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young,” he added.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]