President Donald Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley faced a multitude of questions on Sunday over the conflicting accounts officials are circulating about the president’s medical condition.

When Conley spoke at Walter Reed Hospital on Saturday and provided an optimistic statement on Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, he was contested by the White House releasing statements that suggested Trump’s status was actually more serious. On Sunday, as Conley held another briefing with the president’s medical team, a reporter brought up the two statements and took note of the contradiction.

“Simple question for the American people: whose statements about the president’s health should be believed?” Conley was asked. The doctor responded that the statement from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was “misconstrued,” and in reference to a previous status report where Trump had a high fever and a drop in oxygen saturation.

“I’m not going to speculate what that limited episode was about so early in the course but he’s doing well,” he said. As Conley took further questions, he was asked why he did not previously disclose that Trump was administered oxygen.

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, that his course of illness had had,” Conley said. “I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so, it came off that we were trying to hide something which wasn’t necessarily true, and there you have it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

