John Price, the CEO of Greffex, a Texas-based genetic engineering company, joined America’s Newsroom on Fox News Monday morning to tout a new vaccine his company has created to combat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Host Jon Scott began by stating that the “genetic engineering company says it has a vaccine for the virus and will soon test it on animals as required by the U.S. Government,” before asking, “How confident are you?”

Price voiced confidence in his company’s new vaccine for the deadly virus.

“We’re confident in the vaccine, the quality of the vaccine completely. The end result will be what the government wants to do in terms of testing.”

Scott asked the CEO, “How were you able to develop this so quickly?”

“We have a platform that is based on an antiviral process and many years ago when MERS first came about we developed a vaccine for MERS. The disease for — that we’re working with now COVID-19 has a tremendous number of similarities between this and MERS. So what we were able to do is take the knowledge,” Price stated.

Scott interjected, “It is a variant of the SARS virus and the MERS virus, is it not?”

“Correct, the NIH calls it SARS 2,” Price continued.

Scott then asked why so many people are dying, “So why is it? The Coronavirus has been around forever. Why is it that all of a sudden this COVID-19 is afflicting so many people and so often fatally?”

“Well, that’s about the body’s immune system. That’s about the way that diseases change their character. If you go back 1917, 18, 19 flu is not similar to the current flu. So it is just how diseases morph,” Price stated.

Scott then asked the drug company CEO when the vaccine could be in the hands of the public.

“So if you have a vaccine and if the vaccine is workable, you will be testing it on animals. That’s the requirement. How long until the human population might be able to take advantage of it?” asked Scott.

Price replied, “That’s always the 100 million dollar question. The earliest that we think would be the end of the year, the latest would be 18 months. But we think that we could — depending on the approval process of the government, get something in 2020.”

The Fox News host then asked, “Is there any kind of way too fast track the approval process? The world is waiting for a cure.”

“Sure there is. But again, that’s a policy decision for the government. We call it now — yesterday was the first time I heard people say it’s a pandemic. If it’s truly a pandemic then you can pretty much do whatever you want. The process is roughly four weeks for the first animal testing and then you go into human trials. And that’s the part that will be determined by the government,” Price concluded.

