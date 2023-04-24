‘Dumb Person’s Idea of What a Smart Bigot Sounded Like’: MSNBC Contributor Slams Tucker Carlson After Firing

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson did not hold back when reacting to the news that Tucker Carlson was fired by Fox News on Monday.

Fox shocked the media world by firing its most-watched host less than a week after it agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The network is also facing a lawsuit brought by a former producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight, who alleges the company allowed a toxic workplace atmosphere of sexual harassment.

Fox denies the allegations.

Johnson appeared on Monday’s edition of The Beat to discuss the termination.

“The worst thing about it is that Tucker – to me – was always a dumb person’s idea of what a smart bigot sounded like,” he said. “[H]e would say things that, if you heard it from David Duke or – he even put on – Viktor Orbán, you would say, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s terrible.’ But he would put on this image as if it was just commonsense. It was just dinnertime conversation.”

Johnson said there’s a racist feedback loop prevalent on the right.

“I’ve always wondered what the feedback loop is,” he continued. “Is it that Fox stokes a certain amount of racism? Or there’s just a certain amount of racists in this country that are gonna listen to it? We don’t know which is which.”

Johnson concluded, “He had no use for African Americans, or Jewish people, or Hispanic people, or anything else like that unless he was platforming their bigotry like he did with Kanye West when he was talking about Nikki Minaj and anti-vaxx. He only used people who were not White in order to promote bigotry.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

