Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD), condemned President Donald Trump on The View for attacking her late husband.

Cummings joined the panel on Monday to talk about her husband’s civil rights legacy and her candidacy to fill out the rest of his term in the 2020 Maryland 7th district special election. When asked if she feels confident that there will be people to take up the mantle her husband left behind, Cummings spoke optimistically about people demanding change across the country, but she also said “it does not look good in terms of President Trump and the Republicans…[trying] to take us back 100 years in this country.”

The conversation took a turn when Joy Behar asked Cummings if it “hurt” her husband when Trump created a firestorm of controversy by attacking him and calling his district a “rodent infested mess.” Cummings said the slights on Baltimore “hurt him deeply,” and that her husband was already battling pancreatic cancer when Trump attacked him.

“It hurt him at his worst moment,” Cummings said. “Elijah was already battling health issues and so to have the president come out and do this at that time, it really depressed him and it stressed him and I think it undermined his health.”

Cummings recalled the death threats and nasty remarks she received from Trump’s “minions” at the time, and Meghan McCain consoled her by calling it “horrific.”

“I’m so sorry for your family,” McCain said. “I’m deeply sorry. It’s very hard to hear that.”

Watch above, via ABC.

