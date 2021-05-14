Elise Stefanik, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise Appear Together on Hannity for a Victory Lap After Ousting Cheney

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and new House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik appeared on Fox News together Friday night for a big joint interview after the ousting of Liz Cheney from leadership.

The three House GOP leaders appeared with Sean Hannity two days after Cheney was removed from her position as conference chair. Most House Republicans voted to put Stefanik in that role earlier Friday.

Cheney was ousted for calling out Donald Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election. McCarthy in particular came under serious criticism for joining one of those efforts to overturn the election.

Hannity started by saying he doesn’t want to dwell too much on Cheney, and remarked that she “decided that she knew better than the rest of the caucus.”

McCarthy said that House Republicans were looking for leadership focused on fighting President Joe Biden. “I’m excited about Elise Stefanik coming into this leadership team.”

Stefanik, Hannity noted, has gotten poorer conservative rankings than Cheney. He asked Stefanik if there’s anything in “the Trump agenda, the Make America Great Again agenda” that she disagrees with.

“I agree with all of the items that you laid out, Sean,” Stefanik said in response.

After asking McCarthy to compare Biden and Trump’s energy levels, Hannity returned to Stefanik and referenced “a few people out there” in the GOP who didn’t want her in this leadership position, including Adam Kinzinger and Chip Roy (for different reasons).

“How do you now, I guess, maybe, allay fears of people that maybe don’t know where you stand on issues?” Hannity asked.

Stefanik pointed to how she represents a district that voted twice for Barack Obama before voting for Trump in 2016.

“It tells the story of today’s Republican party — how we’ve grown this party among working-class Americans.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

