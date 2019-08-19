Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren apologized for her dubious heritage claims on Monday as she spoke at an event with Native American tribal leaders.

At the start of a speech and Q&A session at the Frank LaMere Native American Issues Forum, Warren said she was sorry for claiming Native American ancestry. The remarks were met with cheers and applause from the room.

“I want to say this: Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened, and I have learned a lot. And I am grateful for the many conversations we’ve had together. It is a great honor to be able to partner with Indian Country and that’s what I’ve tried to do as senator and that’s what I promise I will do as President of the United States of America.”

Warren has been making progress lately in Democratic voter polls, though critics continue to slam the Massachusetts senator over the fact that her DNA test results only put her somewhere between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American. Donald Trump recently attacked Warren over this by renewing his “Pocahontas” attack line at a rally, and the president’s critics continue to bash him in turn for turning Pocahontas’ name into a racial slur.

