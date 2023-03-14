Eric Bolling and John Bolton Get in Explosive Clash Over Trump vs. Biden: ‘Are You Out of Your Mind, Sir?!’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling questioned the mental state of John Bolton multiple times during a fiery back and forth over whether the country was safer with Donald Trump in the White House.

Bolton has been highly critical of Trump and his foreign policy since serving as the national security advisor briefly in the administration, so it should come as no surprise Bolton feels the country was less safe under Trump. Bolling confronted him on this during his show.

“In what world could you think that we’re safer now than we were under President Trump when he was willing to put missiles into Syrian airbases with Russians on the base? What’s going on here, sir?” Bolling asked Bolton.

“He didn’t understand it because he didn’t understand fundamentally much of anything about international affairs. His decisions were not based on a coherent philosophy or a coherent policy -”

“But we were safer,” Bolling threw out, leading to the first of multiple heated cross talks between the two.

According to Bolling, Trump kept dictators and other nations on their “back feet,” something Bolton outright dismissed, citing Trump’s deal to exit Afghanistan as a disaster.

“He cut a deal with the Taliban to withdraw from Afghanistan. Did that make us safer?” Bolton asked.

“You know what made us less safe? When Biden pulled us out of Afghanistan, 13 Americans died -”

“That was Trump’s deal!” Bolton said.

The two threw verbal punches again, with Bolling arguing Trump would have kept 2500 soldiers in Afghanistan to create a “smooth” transition, something Bolton said wasn’t true because it wasn’t part of the deal, even at one point laughing at Bolling’s claims.

“Are you out of your mind sir?!” Bolling asked Bolton.

“Who cut the deal, Eric?” Bolton said.

“Who delivered the deal!?” Bolling replied.

Bolton did admit Bolling was technically right, though he said because a promise of troops was not in the written Afghanistan deal then it means Trump wanted the U.S. troop count to immediately drop to zero.

“Look, he said that after he cut the deal. The deal cut us down to zero. That’s what Trump wanted,” he said.

Bolton told Bolling he didn’t know what he was talking about, something Bolling dismissed as a go-to answer for Bolton whenever someone disagreed with him.

Bolton clearly though the won the debate though as when Bolling tried to end the interview, Bolton said he was doing it to avoid being further “embarrassed.”

“Of course you got to go before you’re embarrassed even further,” Bolton said.

Watch above via Newsmax.

