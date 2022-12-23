Eric Bolling Rips ‘Putin’s Press Secretary’ Tucker Carlson for Innuendo About Lindsey Graham’s Personal Life

Newsmax host and former Fox News talking head Eric Bolling said “Putin’s press secretary” Tucker Carlson owes Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) an apology for comments he made about the senator’s personal life.

On Thursday, Carlson attacked Graham over his support for U.S. aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, which invaded the country in February. The Fox News host’s remarks came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of Congress.

Graham had said the war will end when President Vladimir Putin is no longer in power. Carlson said calling for regime change in Russia is wrongheaded.

“So, the other day Lindsey Graham came out–” Carlson began, taking a long pause “–the Republican from South Carolina, and said that he agreed with Joe Biden and Zelensky.”

Some have speculated about the sexuality of Graham, who is a bachelor.

“And you don’t want to play shrink and wonder about, you know, what emptiness at the core of Lindsey Graham’s personal life causes him to identify so strongly with a country he’s not a citizen of,” Carlson declared. “Something’s going on there.”

On Friday’s edition of The Balance, Bolling told viewers Carlson’s comments “got my blood pressure going.”

“Bah humbug, Tucker,” he said. “Are you sure you should be doing and saying things like this?”

He then aired a clip of Carlson’s aforementioned remarks before continuing.

“Tucker also went on to say Lindsey Graham is coming out,” Bolling said, noting the long pause. “I’m not sure you’re supposed to be doing that, Mr. Tucker. I’m calling you out. You owe Lindsey Graham an apology.”

Bolling went on to call Carlson “Putin’s press secretary” and reiterated what he did was “just not right.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com