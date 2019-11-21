Fox News’ Shannon Bream and Rep. Eric Swalwell got into a testy back-and-forth during an interview Wednesday night, where Swalwell said Bream wasn’t telling the truth when she claimed Ukrainians didn’t die due to the hold on aid.

“There was no announcement of an investigation, there was nothing that Ukraine did in advance of getting the aid and the conditions for the meetings and those kinds of things, so where does that take you with a quid pro quo argument?” Bream asked Swalwell, referring to an argument from GOP Rep. Jim Jordan.

Swalwell responded by saying that was wrong, saying “the only reason aid was released was because of the whistleblower came forward,” then bringing up Laura Cooper testifying that Ukraine knew about the hold on aid the same day of Trump’s call with Ukraine.

“You call it a shakedown call but lets remember that President Zelensky has publicly said numerous times he felt no pressure, did not feel anything from that call that would amount to pressure, bribery, to a quid pro quo,” Bream said, going on to dispute the interpretation of Cooper’s testimony.

“He was a new president who needed a meeting with the United States and people in Ukraine were dying every day that they did not have that assistance,” Swalwell said.

Then Bream disputed that people have died in Ukraine because of the hold on aid.

“That is something that there will be a factual dispute about because there’s testimony as well that there was no gap in the aid. It was going to be produced by September 30th, that was the hold, that was the plan,” she said.

“That is false,” Swalwell responded. “Ambassador Taylor testified that undoubtedly Ukrainians were dying because of not having the assistance that they needed.”

“Well, it was due by September 30th, got there before that,” Bream said.

Watch above, via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]