Former CNN executive Allison Gollust fired back at parent company WarnerMedia with a scorched-earth statement claiming the announcement of her departure was “an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks.”

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar announced Tuesday night that Gollust would exit CNN following the conclusion of an investigation, one which made public a secret but consensual relationship she had with ousted network head Jeff Zucker.

“Earlier today, Allison Gollust resigned from CNN following the conclusion of the Company’s investigation into issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo,” Kilar told CNN employees in an email.

“We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those rules must apply to everyone equally,” Kilar added. “Given the information provided to me in the investigation, I strongly believe we have taken the right actions and the right decisions have been made.”

In her own statement, Gollust called Kilar’s statement an act of retaliation.

WarnerMedia’s statement tonight is an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks. It is deeply disappointing that after spending the past nine years defending and upholding CNN’s highest standards of journalistic integrity, I would be treated this way as I leave. But I do so with my head held high, knowing that I gave my heart and soul to working with the finest journalists in the world.

In a note sent to close colleagues, which naturally leaked to media reporters, Gollust alleged WarnerMedia denied her the opportunity to inform her staff she would be leaving the network:

All, Today I had hoped to share my news with you tonight myself, and WarneMedia had assured me I could do that. Unfortunately they jumped the gun, breaking their promise. I am sorry you had to learn this from someone other than me. Here is what I am about to say publicly, but I wanted to share with you first. WarnerMedia’s statement tonight is an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks. It is deeply disappointing that after spending the past nine years defending and upholding CNN’s highest standards of journalistic integrity, I would be treated this way as I leave. But I do so with my head held high, knowing that I gave my heart and soul to working with the finest journalists in the world. I will be in touch with each of you soon. In the meantime, please know that this has been the greatest experience of my life, working with each of you. With much love and gratitude, Allison

Read more of our coverage on this developing story here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com