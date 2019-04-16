Ex-Hillary Aide ‘Dumbfounded’ By Bernie’s Response to Being a Millionaire: ‘His Message is Capitalist’

Former senior Hillary Clinton aide and current CNN political commentator Jess McIntosh slammed Independent Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders‘ defensive responses to his newfound wealth, noting that after having years to come up with a response, “his message is capitalist.”

On Monday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront with Erin Burnett, McIntosh began by actually defending Sanders against the charge of hypocrisy, telling Burnett, “I actually don’t see too much of a contradiction between being a millionaire and railing against a class that produces millionaires.”

That supposed contradiction was the subject of heated exchanges during Monday night’s Fox News town hall event with Sanders.

“Where I’m totally dumbfounded is that he’s had two years to come up with the ‘So now I’m a millionaire’ message, and his message is capitalist,” McIntosh said. “He’s literally saying ‘I made a product the market wanted, and I got rich off of it, and you can do do that too.'”

“That’s not his message!” she continued, adding “I would have suggested that maybe this is a moment to talk about how the system is rigged for people like him, white, male, privileged, with a platform, and that he would want to make sure the system works for everybody. But instead he just is really defensive, it’s not a crime to write a book, and I don’t know where that’s coming from, or how that serves him.”

Later in the segment, Burnett called Sanders a “hypocrite” for “not donating money to the IRS,” and McIntosh again defended Sanders against the charge, but criticized him for his attack on the liberal blog ThinkProgress.

“There’s no inherent hypocrisy in saying I would prefer a socialist system, we live in this one, and I pay the taxes I owe,” McIntosh said, but went on to say “But when he spent the weekend attacking a liberal outlet for correctly citing that he has changed in his speeches, railing against millionaires and billionaires to railing against multi-millionaires and billionaires, the defensiveness just shows, it really undermines the integrity of his message, and the integrity of his message was what Bernie Sanders had.”

