Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade clashed with former Obama adviser David Plouffe Thursday morning after Plouffe floated that President Donald Trump has Fox News on his side — billing the network as a “happy place” similar to his “own political Westworld.”

The segment began with Plouffe citing his experience while lambasting Trump, stating the president has an upper hand with “unofficial campaign chairman Vladimir Putin” and the cable giant by his side.

“I worked with Barack Obama and had more than a passing interest. Trump has this network. He has his unofficial campaign chairman Vladimir Putin. He has billions of dollars. Is he a brilliant marketer.”

Kilmeade, appearing frustrated, interrupted Plouffe stating, “But that is not right — don’t say unofficial campaign chairman Vladimir Putin.”

“Listen, he got help last time,” Plouffe replied.

Kilmeade then fired back at the guest: “He doesn’t have the whole network. Every show here is different. And if you talked to him last night on Sean Hannity, is he not happy with this network.”

Kilmeade was referring to when Trump, in an interview with Fox News Sean Hannity Wednesday night, took multiple swings at the network.

Plouffe responded, “This is his happy place. It’s like his own political Westworld.”

That warranted a heated response from Kilmeade, who said Trump “knows it’s the number one channel in America. We beat every channel, no matter the format.”

“This is not a debate,” Plouffe replied. “This is the news media, media outlets should hold the powerful to account not, the account to the powerful.”

“I think democrats should come here… all the time to talk to your viewers,” Plouffe noted at the end of the segment.

