Ex-Trump Official Alyssa Farah Mocks Don Jr.’s Cringe CPAC Giveaway: ‘Poor Man’s Willy Wonka’

Former Trump official Alyssa Farah Griffin mocked Donald Trump Jr. as a “poor man’s Willy Wonka” over a cringe giveaway at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

CPAC took place last week in Maryland and former President Donald Trump was the main attraction, but he didn’t manage to bring the oversized crowd he would typically be bragging about. On Monday’s The View, Griffin questioned whether Trump’s popularity in the Republican Party is “waning.”

Donald Trump Jr, whose speech made headlines for being poorly attended, at one point promoted a chocolate bar giveaway, promising a VIP ticket to his father’s speech for the audience members who found golden tickets under their seats, a la Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.

https://twitter.com/HowardMortman/status/1631729597053116432

“I couldn’t help but notice he did not pack the house at CPAC so a lot of big names didn’t go because it’s kind of the Trump show. It was not full and Donald Trump Jr. at one point did some giveaway where they put chocolate bars under seats or whatever and people are scrambling to empty seats. It was like a poor man’s Willy Wonka or something,” Griffin said.

The “Willy Wonka” reference was not entirely original, as multiple media outlets took to dubbing Trump Jr. as a failing Willy Wonka over his giveaway.

Griffin attended one of the multiple alternative conservative events to CPAC. She admitted her event, put on by Principles First, drew a smaller crowd but she still fit in a dig at the Trump family.

“We were a little smaller but it was leaders. It was people who were plugged in. There were no chocolate bars but there were filled seats,” she said.

Watch above via ABC.

