‘EXCUSE ME?!’ Gutfeld Loses It After Fox Contributor Says ‘Greg is Off His Meds’

Fox News contributor Ted Williams, a former D.C. homicide detective, laid into Greg Gutfeld for his reaction to Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

Earlier on during The Five, Gutfeld shocked his co-hosts with his comment saying “I’m glad that he was found guilty on all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges.” The others audibly groaned on air and Jeanine Pirro immediately pushed back.

Williams called in to the show with his analysis, talking somberly about the video of Floyd’s last moments that the entire world saw.

At one point, Williams made a point of saying, “I heard Greg a few minutes ago, and I gotta tell you, I don’t know — Greg is off his meds if he believes that there was not evidence, that’s what I’m saying.”

“Excuse me?!” Gutfeld said. “What did you say? What did you say?! Excuse me?!”

Williams continued, “If you do not believe that there was evidence…”

“I didn’t say that!” Gutfeld interjected.

“…to support these charges, I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you,” Williams added.

