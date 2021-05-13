Fauci Calls For School Openings This Fall: ‘Full Blast, Just the Way It Was Before’

Dr. Anthony Fauci called for schools to be reopened five days a week in the fall, “just the way it was before.”

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper on The Lead about the plan to reopen schools Thursday. While Fauci has supported school openings prior to the availability of vaccines, he now is saying schooling should return to pre-Covid days.

Following Thursday’s new CDC guidance that people vaccinated for Covid-19 do not need to wear a mask, people are beginning to look forward to what the future will look like.

Tapper asked Fauci if he agrees with CDC director Rochelle Walensky‘s position that schools should be opened in the fall.

Fauci responded optimistically, “I believe the schools should be open five days, full blast, just the way it was before,” Fauci stressed, “We really have to do that by the time we get to the fall.”

He did clarify that children may have to wear masks if they are not vaccinated, but deferred to CDC guidance. “I’m going to leave to the CDC to make that decision but that I would think that’s certainly an option if the children are vaccinated not to have a mask.”

Fauci also said he fears that vaccine hesitancy, especially among teens, might slow progress: “Misinformation that gets in the way of the proper implementation of the things you need to do to stay healthy is very disturbing to us.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

