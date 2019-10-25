Rep. Matt Gaetz appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday evening to discuss identity, politics and, well, identity politics.

At issue? Media and political figures of oversimplified labeling Republican congress members who stormed Congressional hearings held in a secure SCIF as “white males.” Host Tucker Carlson introduced the segment with a montage of CNN’s Bianna Golydraga and Keith Boykin and MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch all noting the racial homogeneity.

But it was Rep. Jackie Speier’s similar comment on Morning Joe that the segment was truly pegged to, which Gaetz addressed in what became a viral exchange with MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson. Speiers called the GOP’s intrusion “a high school prank by a bunch of 50-year-old white men,” to which Gaetz took issue.

“Did she say we were a bunch of white men?” Gaetz asked. “What does the fact that we are white men have to do with our desire to represent the millions of constituents we serve?”

It was this exchange that Gaetz explained to Carlson, saying “I was really taken aback at the way that NBC News would choose to have a discussion about impeachment or transparency or Syria would be initially to try to put me on defense.”

Gaetz continued “I’m a white male, I guess I’m a little old fashion. Identify as a white male because I am a white male and to use language the left is familiar with, I guess it’s because I was born this way.”

Born This Way is a hit song of Lady Gaga’s 2011 released album of the same name that quickly became an anthem for communities who have long felt marginalized and disenfranchised. Or as Wikipedia explains, “The lyrics discuss the self-empowerment of minorities including the LGBT community as well as racial minorities, referring to “cholas” and “orients.”

Carlson has been a consistent critic of identity politics, though the aggrieved nature of this segment could just as easily be seen as the very identity politics to which he so often finds aggrievement. And when it comes to issues of whiteness, Carlson has also made clear that he feels that “white supremacy” is not a real problem in America and a hoax. So there’s that.

Watch above via Fox News.

