FLASHBACK: Here’s the 2003 Imus Clip Which Kayleigh McEnany Claimed Showed Joe Scarborough Joking About Intern’s Death

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, on Tuesday, referenced an old interview between Joe Scarborough and Don Imus in order to deflect questions about President Donald Trump’s groundless claims that the MSNBC host may be a murderer.

As Trump continues to advance the evidence-free conspiracy theory that Scarborough had a hand in the death of his former intern Lori Klausutis, her widowed husband, Timothy Klausutis, is begging Twitter to remove the president’s tweets for how they “perverted” his wife’s memory. McEnany faced an avalanche of questions about this on Tuesday, and she repeatedly diverted from the implications of the president tormenting the Klausutis family with renewed conspiracy theories. Part of this involved McEnany saying that “in 2003, on Don Imus‘ show, it was Don Imus and Joe Scarborough that joked about killing an intern. Joked and laughed about it. So that was I’m sure pretty hurtful to Lori’s family.”

McEnany was referring to an Imus In The Morning program from 2003 in which the radio personality laughed after his colleagues said Scarborough left Congress after “he got the intern pregnant and he killed her.” When Scarborough joined the show for an interview later on, Imus brought up the intern remarks from before, which prompted chuckling throughout the show as Scarborough responded “what are you gonna do?”

