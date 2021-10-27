Florida Surgeon General Dismisses Critics in Tucker Carlson Interview, Decries ‘Obsession With Masking Kids in School’

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo appeared with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Wednesday night after a week of controversy.

Last week Ladapo — appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis — raised doubts about the efficacy of the covid-19 vaccines, and days later he refused to mask up in the office of a lawmaker battling cancer who asked him to do so.

Carlson opened his interview asking Ladapo why he thinks he’s “under attack.”

“I’m not sure why I’m sort of constantly under attack,” Ladapo responded.

“Regardless of the attacks what will remain unchanged is the fact that we’re going be making data-based decisions about public health in Florida. We’ve had a tremendous amount of success already thanks to the governor’s leadership,” he continued.

As an example he decried the effort to mandate kids wear masks in schools as an “obsession.”

“When you look at the evidence for mask mandates in schools, it’s very weak,” Ladapo said. “The highest quality evidence shows… there is really no evidence of a health benefit, as in an improvement in a child’s health outcome, by implementing these mask mandates.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

