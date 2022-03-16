‘For God’s Sake, Give Them MiGs!’ General on Fox News Implores Biden to Act After ‘Powerful’ Zelensky Address

A Fox News panel effusively praised Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky’s speech to Congress Thursday, evaluating it as an effective plea for his people and even concurring with his request for MiGs and other military equipment to improve Ukraine’s air defenses against the Russian invaders.

“It is quite a moment that we just watched together,” said America’s Newsroom anchor Bill Hemmer as Zelensky’s speech concluded to a standing ovation from the entire room of Congressional members, describing Zelensky as a leader who “has captured the imagination of the entire world.”

Bret Baier observed how Zelensky had “tried to make this personal” with each of the speeches he had given in recent weeks to governments around the world, referencing Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and Martin Luther King, Jr. in the speech to Congress this morning, quoting Winston Churchill and William Shakespeare when he spoke to the British House of Commons, and asking Canadian lawmakers to imagine how they would react if it were Toronto or Vancouver being attacked this way.

“He’s an effective deliverer of the message,” Baier continued, “the question is whether he will move the needle with these lawmakers that have been reticent to do anything outside of that could potentially provoke World War III.”

Baier predicted that alternatives to NATO planes flying to establish a no-fly zone would “start to develop on Capitol Hill and elsewhere” and that this speech would prove to be an “effective pitch by the Ukrainians to get more help, and more help will be on the way.”

“This is a savvy politician,” said Hemmer. “When it comes to the information war, Ukraine is clearly winning that.”

“He has weaponized the English language,” Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, a former national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, concurred with Hemmer’s assessment that Zelensky was winning the information war, describing how he had been “powerful in his delivery” of his speech.

Kellogg noted that there are “creative ways to help in Ukraine” that do not involve putting U.S. troops on the ground, such as providing additional air defense assets.

“Right now, what’s absolutely stunning to everybody is that Ukraine is fighting Russia to a standstill,” said Kellogg. “Russia is not winning this war.”

He threw additional praise to Zelensky as a “wartime leader” who was inspiring the people of Ukraine to rally around him, “and they will fight to the end.”

“We ought to be on their side in every way possible,” Kellogg declared. “If they want a BB gun, give them a BB gun, if they want a rock, give them a rock. If they want air defense, give them an air defense. And for God’s sake, give them MiGs too! Poland wants to give them up.”

“They can fight this out,” he concluded, quoting Zelensky’s comment about not needing a ride out of Kyiv. “As he said earlier, I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition, I need support, I need logistics. Let’s give it to him.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

