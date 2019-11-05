Former Republican Congressman and vocal Trump critic David Jolly blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham for declaring that he would not consider any of the evidence in any Senate trial of President Donald Trump: “He should resign if he’s not going to do his job.”

Appearing on MSNBC’s Hardball, Jolly made his comments on Tuesday night after Graham, in a fit of pique, reacted to the release of new, damning testimony by US Ambassador to EU Gordon Sondland by slamming it as “bunch of BS” and that he would not read any of the transcripts of impeachment witnesses. Sondland’s testimony, which he revised from his earlier statements defending Trump, confirmed that the White House was indeed demanding a quid pro quo of a Ukrainian corruption investigation into Joe Biden in exchange for $391 million in Congressionally-approved military aid.

Chris Matthews noted to Jolly that, six weeks ago, Graham was dismissing the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry because there was no evidence of a quid pro quo.

“I don’t know about this guy, Lindsey Graham, I think these capable of saying anything. David?”

“I think Lindsey Graham should resign if he’s not going to do his job,” Jolly said. “If Lindsey Graham is unwilling to do his job, he needs to quit the United States Senate and he should hand in his bar license to the state of South Carolina. We will never understand why Lindsey Graham has abandoned the convictions of old but instead chosen to embrace Donald Trump.”

“A lie is much easier to sell to the American people than the truth is,” Jolly added. “A lie can be sexy. Look what [Republicans] did around the Mueller report: ‘No obstruction, no collusion.’ When we actually know there was obstruction. It’s shown there. And kudos to the Democrats for leaning in on this, you are hearing them use words like betrayal, bribery, you are seeing them talk to the press each day because they have the facts on their side. In the face of a Republican Party led by Donald Trump and Lindsay Graham who are lying to the American people, who are saying that truth doesn’t matter, Democrats have to be able to sell the American people on the damming truth that the president conducted or committed impeachable behavior.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

