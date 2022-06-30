Former Trump Admin Official Alyssa Farah Stuns CNN’s New Day With Revelation About Cassidy Hutchinson

Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah astonished her colleagues on CNN by telling them she helped Cassidy Hutchinson break away from Donald Trump’s sphere of influence before her January 6 Committee testimony.

Farah appeared Thursday on New Day, where she said that she spoke to Hutchinson and she’s “doing remarkably well” after her bombshell testimony against the former president and his inner circle. Farah also said that Hutchinson contacted her before the hearing, and she told Farah, “there’s more I want to share with the committee” than what she had before in her previous depositions.

“A couple months ago, I put her in touch with Congresswoman Cheney,” Farah said. “She got a new lawyer and that’s how this testimony came about.”

John Berman asked Farah to elaborate, and she replied that Hutchinson was one of several former White House staffers who at first had a lawyer assigned to her from “Trump World.” Farah added that Hutchinson’s original legal representative was “someone who had been in the White House counsel’s office,” and “still aligned with Trump World” when she gave her first interviews to the committee.

“She did her interview, she complied with the committee, but she shared with me ‘There is more I want to share that was not asked in those settings. How do we do this?'” Farah said. “In that process, she got a new attorney of her own. Congresswoman Cheney had a sense of what questions needed to be asked that weren’t previously. So that’s how this shocking testimony that people didn’t realize before kind of came about, and it didn’t come up in her earlier interview, some of those facts.”

Panelist Kasie Hunt was the first to react, telling Farah “This sheds a lot of interesting new light on a lot of things.” CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said the description reminded him of mafia cases where “the boss, the family pays for the attorneys for everyone on the indictment, or as many people as they can.”

Berman interjected to point out “there are very junior people who can’t often afford their lawyers too, so you have various committees or political committees that will provide counsel — not necessarily something that’s nefarious.” Honig acknowledged that point, even as he retorted that “the number one flag for us as prosecutors this person may be ready to flip, they change out lawyers and go get a lawyer on their own.”

Farah sai, “I wouldn’t be shocked if more witnesses end up coming forward after their testimony because they realize they can fill in more gaps” with everything they’ve learned from each other throughout the committee’s investigation. She also assessed that former Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato is now under pressure to testify if he wants to rebuke Hutchinson’s testimony, which was based on what he told her about Trump’s tantrum with Secret Service agents.

“I’m not of the mind that he’s going to, but he’s someone I know to have been dishonest in the past,” Farah said. “I think he would lie, not under oath. He’s not going to perjure himself, I think he’s going to come up with a lot of reasons not to testify or comply with the subpoena if he’s given that opportunity.”

Watch above, via CNN.

