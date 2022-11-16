Former Trump Adviser Reports Apathy Toward 2024 Announcement at GOP Event: ‘Nobody Was Particularly Paying Attention’

A former campaign adviser to Donald Trump said that from his vantage point on Tuesday night, prominent Republican governors and donors weren’t exactly clambering to watch the former president announce another run.

Appearing on Wednesday’s AC360 on CNN, David Urban painted a picture of apathy toward the announcement at an event held by the Republican Governors Association. He said many in attendance were unaware of his speech.

Addressing an adoring crowd at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said he’s running.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to applause.

CNN host Anderson Cooper asked Urban what he’s heard about the declaration in Republican circles.

“I’m wondering what you heard from people about the former president’s announcement last night in the wake of it,” Cooper said. “Were people underwhelmed, excited?”

“Interestingly, I was at the Republican Governors Association meeting in Orlando last night with a lot of governors and a lot of supporters, a lot of Republicans,” Urban responded. “They’re top donors around the United States and kind of the chattering class, and nobody was particularly paying attention.”

Urban relayed that a few inquired as to what Trump had said.

“The nine o’clock hour kind of came and went and people were asking, ‘Wow, did Trump actually announce tonight? Did he do it?’ So, people have kind of moved on, at least in that organization where they are focusing on the governors that won.”

Watch above via CNN.

