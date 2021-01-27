Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Dismisses Capitol Insurrection as Not ‘Important to the American People’

Mark Meadows appeared on Fox & Friends and dismissed accountability for a deadly insurrection on the Capitol building that occurred on Jan. 6.

The former Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump appeared on his former boss’s favorite teevee show Wednesday morning and predictably delivered partisan assessments of the first week of the Biden administration, namely criticizing President Joe Biden’s record executive actions that largely undid many of Trump’s own executive actions.

Things got more interesting, however, when host Brian Kilmeade asked about the “Save America Rally” that preceded the deadly insurrection of Trump supporters which has led to the second impeachment of the former Commander in Chief. “In retrospect, was that rally on January 6th … a good idea?”

“When we start looking at the rally, Brian, we are focused more on that than we are really we need to be focused on today,” Meadows argued. “When we start to look at America, it needs to be about what is important to people on Main Street.”

Meadows is expressing the idea that a deadly insurrection designed to overturn the results of a free and fair election is not important to normal Americans who live on the metaphorical Main Street. As someone who used to live on Main Street in Brooklyn, I can attest that I care a great deal about holding people who were part of the insurrection accountable for their seditious actions.

Meadows then cited a Senate vote yesterday in support of Rand Paul’s motion that an impeachment trial was unconstitutional, a vote that got a surprising 45 votes from Republicans who are eager to turn the page from a politically disastrous situation for the GOP.

“There was a vote yesterday in the senate that suggested that 45 senators said that it was unconstitutional,” Meadows noted. “Let’s get on and be focused on what is important to the American people.”

Again, the clear suggestion made by Meadows, and unchallenged by Fox & Friends hosts is this: a deadly and seditious attack on the Capitol is no important to the American people, at least the ones that he is consorting with.

Watch above via Fox News.

