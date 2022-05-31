Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo and anchor Harris Faulkner lit into former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff on Tuesday – a one-time popular figure in Republican circles.

“The mess around that now paused disinformation board is not going away, controversy now over Michael Chertoff, the former homeland security chief who the administration has tapped to review the board,” Faulkner began, introducing the topic on the Faulkner Focus.

“You said it, Raymond. They aren’t going to do anything like pause this permanently? They are putting it on hold and keeping it warm. So, this is the guy that will heat things up apparently and he is,” Faulkner said of Chertoff, who served as George W. Bush’s second Secretary of Homeland Security.

“Critics say he has a history of falling for or ignoring national security risks or political hoaxes. Most recently he cast doubt on a bombshell report that turned out to be true,” Faulkner continued.

“The Federalist headlining a story on Chertoff this way: ‘Hunter Biden Laptop Hoaxer Tapped to Lead Disinformation Board,’” Faulkner continued, citing a May 28th article by Beth Whitehead, an intern at the Federalist. Whitehead connects Chertoff to the Biden laptop, writing that not only did Chertoff endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016, “Chertoff also cast doubt on reporting about Hunter Biden’s laptop right before the 2020 election, calling the idea that Biden abandoned the laptop at a repair shop ‘preposterous’ and blaming the Russians.”

Faulkner continued, but playing a clip from Karine Jean-Pierre. “The White House said the disinformation board never even met and denied any role in putting it on pause. Watch,” she said, before playing the clip:

It was never about censorship or removing content from anywhere. The function was to keep Homeland Security officials aware of how bad actors including human smugglers, transnational criminal organizations, and foreign adversaries could use disinformation to advance their goals. It will pause. There has been a mischaracterization from outside forces and so we’re going to pause it and do an assessment. The work doesn’t stop.

“Raymond. She started with you can’t pause something because it never started and she ended with so we’re putting it on pause,” Faulkner said before going to Arroyo.

“Right. The work never stops. That’s the big takeaway. This is the establishment strikes back, they are trying to grab control of the narrative on all platforms. That’s what this disinformation board was designed to do, patrol free speech,” said Arroyo, ignoring Jean-Pierre’s explanation of the board as a tool to fight misinformation that leads to illegal immigration.

“You heard Joe Biden the other day saying the Second Amendment is not absolute. Apparently, he thinks the first amendment is not absolute, either. This review board is a doozy. If you are going to choose people to lead this thing, Harris, you better find more reputable sources than Michael Chertoff and Jamie Gorelick,” Arroyo continued.

“This is back to the future big time. Chernoff was the guy who dropped the ball on hurricane Katrina in my city of New Orleans, they didn’t see it coming. They had no plans when he was homeland security czar and also he is the guy who drafted the Patriot Act, let’s not forget,” continued Arroyo.

Former President Bush and officials like Chertoff, while they certainly have their fair share of critics, were once praised in conservative circles for the national security response post-9/11 that prevented any further terrorist attacks on U.S. soil during the Bush administration.

“Jamie Gorelick oversaw Fanny Mae’s demise and that big accounting scandal, she only made $26 million by the way. If you are looking for people who know how to allow the government to fail while they succeed, these are two great candidates. Biden once again has chosen winners,” Arroyo continued.

“Oh my gosh, your words just then are exactly what’s happening. The whole tie that you make between Chertoff and Katrina. What do you mean you didn’t see it coming, it was on the maps for a week,” Faulkner added.

“It would be like making George W. Bush the federal speech czar or Hillary Clinton the email and health consultant for the federal government,” jested Arroyo, taking a shot at the former Republican president.

“This is a bad choice. This is the establishment wanting to control the narrative and control information and it has to be resisted. The First Amendment doesn’t need patrolling,” Arroyo concluded.

Watch the full clip above, via Fox News

