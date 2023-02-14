Fox & Friends Cites Ilhan Omar to Slam Pete Buttigieg for Not Doing More on Ohio Train Derailment

It’s rare when Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) gets any kind of positive mention among conservatives, yet Fox & Friends approvingly cited her to chastise the lack of greater national urgency over last week’s train derailment in Ohio.

Health and environmental concerns have emerged out of East Palestine, OH, ever since the Norfolk Southern train derailment resulted in a major toxic chemical spill. As Fox & Friends discussed the handling of the disastrous incident, they highlighted a tweet from Omar where she called for action from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“East Palestine railroad derailment will have a significant negative impact on the health and well-being of the residents for decades, and there is almost zero national media attention,” Omar tweeted. “We need Congressional inquiry and direct action from Pete Buttigieg to address this tragedy.”

East Palestine railroad derailment will have a significant negative impact on the health and wellbeing of the residents for decades and there is almost zero national media attention. We need Congressional inquiry and direct action from @PeteButtigieg to address this tragedy. https://t.co/I42g4fXWsz — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 13, 2023

Buttigieg posted a Twitter thread to insist he and federal authorities are addressing the matter, but Brian Kilmeade commented that the people of East Palestine aren’t seeing this mobilization.

“They certainly don’t see the passion, and they certainly don’t see Mayor Pete,” Kilmeade said. Steve Doocy followed up by panning Buttigieg for talking about racial disparities in construction instead of the derailment.

“You just hope this has nothing to do with the fact that Ohio is a red state,” Kilmeade commented later.

As Katie Pavlich continued to reprimand Buttigieg for his “lack of attention” on the disaster, Doocy brought the conversation full circle by saying “You know what? Ilhan Omar was right as well. This is gonna be something these people are gonna have to worry about for years.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com