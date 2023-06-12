Fox & Friends Goes Full Whatabout Biden While Complaining About Trump’s Indictment: ‘Such a Double Standard’

Fox & Friends addressed Donald Trump’s indictment for mishandling classified documents by diverting to counteraccusations and complaining about President Joe Biden’s supposed lack of accountability.

Whataboutism is defined by Merriam-Webster as “the act or practice of responding to an accusation of wrongdoing by claiming that an offense committed by another is similar or worse.” Fox & Friends used that tactic to discuss Trump’s upcoming appearance in court over the 37-count federal indictment he received from special counsel Jack Smith.

Brian Kilmeade acknowledged how Bill Barr and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) addressed the case’s merits against Trump. But just as the senator kept on deflecting to Hillary Clinton, Ainsley Earhardt complained about the “double standard” between Trump and how Democrats have handled classified documents.

A hundred and ten years he is facing for having documents in his house that Joe Biden also had the same documents, classified documents in his garage next to his corvette. And Hillary Clinton is bleachbiting and using hammers to destroy her evidence. It’s such a double standard, and that’s what the New York Post is writing about this morning. Here’s the headline: What about the Bidens? “Trump was indicted but what about the Bidens?” And it talks about the corvette in his garage, and just, the double standard. That’s what Lindsey Graham was focusing on. Yeah. He might have done something wrong. He should have returned these documents when asked about it. Never should have taken them, but neither should the former vice president. Neither should have Joe Biden. Joe Biden was a vice president and maybe a senator when he had some of these documents.

Earhardt kept this going by bringing up other countries that imprison their political leaders once they are no longer in office.

“That’s what’s happening here, it seems,” she said. Kilmeade demanded an update on the Biden documents probe as a sign of “equal justice.”

Let’s review the two document cases:

It was November 2022 when Biden’s personal attorneys found classified documents from his time as vice president as they were preparing to shut down his office at the Penn Biden Center. The White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives of the discovery that day, handed the documents over to them, and subsequent investigations led to documents being discovered at Biden’s home in Delaware. The president seems to have acted in compliance throughout the DOJ’s investigation.

As for the Trump case, the quantity of the documents is far more significant than what has been observed with Biden, and the Archives spent months asking Trump and his legal team for their return. While Trump initially handed over several documents that he improperly retained, the DOJ pressed him to return the others he had.

Mediaite has previously explained that “Trump’s lawyers give a certified letter to authorities claiming that after a ‘diligent search’ of Mar-a-Lago ‘any and all responsive documents accompany this certification.’ That declaration signed by former OAN host turned Trump lawyer, Christina Bobb, of course, turned out to be false as a hundred more classified documents were later seized from the property” during the Mar-a-Lago search.

Watch above via Fox News.

