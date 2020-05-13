Fox & Friends aired an interview with a “stealth Trump voter” — someone who says they secretly support President Donald Trump — who explained why those like him are too uncomfortable to be open about their support.

“Could so-called secret voters be the key to President Trump’s reelection?” questioned Fox News’ Steve Doocy. “One study found 53 percent of stealth voters backed President Trump in 2016 but didn’t tell anybody — especially not the pollsters. Our next guest spoke to those voters.”

Fox News went on to air clips from an interview with one of the stealth voters — an unknown man with a heavily blurred face — who said, “It’s not worth dealing with it because, I mean, you could have a target on your back.”

“It’s easier for me to just be quiet and let them attack whoever they want to instead of directing that anger at me,” the man continued.

Doocy then introduced CBN pundit David Brody, who spoke to a handful of stealth voters.

“They’re out there, we know that for sure, you can’t put it in a test tube. It’ll be a surprise on election day as to how many and where they show up,” Brody declared. “But here’s what we know. When I was talking to many of them, and believe me my inbox was filling up — we talked to three, there are so many more that were filling up my inbox — but here’s what they told me. They said, ‘Look, if a pollster called my house, I’m not talking to them at all.'”

Recent polls have shown Trump’s approval dipping, and the president loses consistently in national matchups with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“They believe they do have a target on their backs, Steve,” he continued, noting, “One lady, a woman named ‘Jane’ as we call her, she said she’s scared to death. She said she actually fears for her life with all the anti vitriol out there against this president.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Correction: The headline of this story has been updated to reflect that Fox & Friends did not conduct the interview with the stealth voter, but aired it.

