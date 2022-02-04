Fox & Friends Knee-Jerk Attack On Biden’s Anti-Crime Effort is Exactly Why We Are So Divided

Fox & Friends opened Friday’s show covering President Joe Biden’s visit to New York City to address growing crime rates and boy, were they angry.

“Wait, what?” you might say. “Hasn’t Fox & Friends been obsessed with growing crime rates in major cities since Biden took office? Wouldn’t they be somewhat happy with the effort?”

Nope. The Fox & Friends gang was almost entirely critical of the president, which is a surprise to absolutely no one who consumes media critically. But this still needs to be called out for what it is: a perfect illustration of why the nation is currently so divided.

Steve Doocy opened the segment by holding up the front page of the similar-minded conserva-rag New York Post with a blaring headline that literally read “Blah Blah Blah” and a predictable editorial that only found fault with the sitting president.

What followed was a litany of complaints about Biden’s comments, which were largely focused on gun reform. Mayor Eric Adams, a former cop who became something of a Fox News darling post-Bill de Blasio, ALSO hit the “guns are a major problem” theme, which suggests that his shine at the conservative network is soon to fade.

In the middle of the segment, a clip of Tucker Carlson was played in which he condemned the president (shocker!).

“Keep in mind, in New York City, Biden-endorsed politicians have stopped enforcing a lot of the gun laws,” the prime time host said. “Stop and frisk. Remember that? That was against the equity agenda. Can’t have that people with illegal guns are getting away.”

The way that the police were applying stop and frisk was also ruled by a judge to be unconstitutional in 2013, but who cares about that. Tucker was all too eager to hit Hunter Biden’s gun charges because he apparently is a big part of the American crime problem.

The whole thing was just so stupid, yet even worse, presented with a smarmy sense of “we know better.” Some might even call it a perfect illustration of the Dunning-Kruger effect.

If there is one thing that Fox News viewers know it’s this: the country is going to hell in a handbasket and it’s entirely the fault of President Joe Biden and the “Democrat” party.

There are a number of core issues the network plays on a repeating loop: a lax southern border and the stream of illegal immigrants that are changing the face of American culture, apparent government overreach on vaccines and masks mandates as an effort to end a pandemic that has led to the deaths of nearly 900,000 American lives, and of course, a spiking crime rate.

It appears to be a winning message, as Fox News is the top-rated cable outlet by a very wide margin.

But when every single thing that an elected official does is painted in the absolute worst light — particularly given the reach and influence of Fox News — of course, it will have a malignant effect on the body politic.

It’s no wonder our nation is so bitterly divided, and it’s because there is a great deal of profit in it. Who cares if it leads to the ruination of our country if it pleases the shareholders, amirite?

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.