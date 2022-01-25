‘This is a Death Panel’: Tucker Carlson Guest Alex Berenson Panned For Saying ‘Dangerous’ Vaccines Should be ‘Withdrawn’

By Kipp Jones
Jan 25th, 2022
 

Famous anti-vaxxer Alex Berenson was widely condemned online Tuesday after he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson he believes Covid vaccines are dangerous and should be banned.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host told his audience that Covid rates are “skyrocketing” in countries with the highest rates of vaccinated citizens, “including Denmark, Australia and Israel.”

Berenson then joined the show to caution viewers against getting boosters, and he even stated he believes all Covid vaccines should be pulled from the market:

We’re at a very dangerous moment, Tucker, and I’m not exaggerating. I think this is probably the most important appearance I’ve had with you in the last two years. It is completely clear now that the vaccines don’t really work at all against Omicron. In these highly-vaccinated and highly boosted countries, rates of infection are incredibly high and rates of serious disease and death are also rising.

“The mRNA Covid vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market,” Berenson added. “No one should get them. No one should get boosted. No one should get double boosted. They are a dangerous and ineffective product at this point.”

The moment quickly went viral on Twitter, where users laid into Berenson, and some into Carlson, over the former’s message advising people to avoid vaccines.

“I wish some of the folks who are beyond livid about kids wearing masks in schools would spare just a tenth of their outrage for this deadly nonsense,” wrote David French of The Dispatch. “Tens of thousands are dying because of vaccine refusal. These deaths are horrific, tragic, and so very avoidable.

“These lies put my family member in the hospital. They left him, either temporarily or permanently, extremely weakened,” said Naomi Kowles of WISC. “I support anyone’s 1st amendment right to say whatever they want, but there has got to be a way to stop killing people with free speech.”

Others shared a similar sense of revulsion.

